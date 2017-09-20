Withlacoochee River expected to crest today

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A lot of us would like to believe hurricane Irma is behind us, but for our neighbors on the Withlacoochee River, the worst is yet to come. That river is expected to finally crest today and it could be two more days before it goes back down.

“This is not a way to live, going in and out like this,” said Deborah Garcia.

People who live here are very frustrated over these conditions.

“People don’t realize what it’s like when you have to do this, until they see you traipsing through the water. I don’t know if I’m meeting a snake or an alligator. I have an alligator behind the house,” said Garcia.

It’s not an easy thing to live with, and it’s not an easy thing to watch.

“I think it’s hard for everybody here. Lots of people have lost their places here and these are people I know and care about. So, it hurts me too,” said Garcia.

At last check, the river was at 17.55 feet. It should crest today at 17.7 feet, but unfortunately the water won’t recede any time before Friday.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen. But since they said it’s supposed to crest tomorrow, then hopefully it’s supposed to recede. It’s going to take a little time for it to leave, but hopefully that’ll be it then. We’ll be back to normal,” said Garcia.

If you’re still in a spot where you can get out and want to evacuate your home, there is a shelter in Brooksville at the Enrichment Center which is located at 99 Jerome Brown Place in Brooksville (352) 544-5900.

A Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida:

Withlacoochee At Trilby

Withlacoochee River At Croom

Cypress Creek At Worthington Gardens

Myakka River At Myakka River State Park

Peace River At Bartow

Peace River At Zolfo Springs

Peace River At Arcadia

