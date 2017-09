TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County firefighters are at the scene of a warehouse fire in Tampa.

The flames broke out around noon on Wednesday at Transworld on Solar Drive near Crater Lane.

Around 12:45 p.m., Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the fire was under control.

Right now, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Media staging area for this incident is North of the scene in the 400 block of Crater Dr. Use extreme caution approaching Crater Dr.