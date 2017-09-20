VIDEO: Out-of-town linemen leave Lakeland with police escort following Hurricane Irma

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of linemen trucks left Lakeland on Wednesday morning with a police escort.

Fifty trucks with about 138 linemen were released to go home, and were escorted by police officers past Lakeland City Hall and the Lakeland Police Department to I-4.

In a Facebook post, Lakeland Electric says it has been able to make “tremendous headway” with the “influx of resources we have had working on our system.”

More than 1,000 Lakeland Electric customers are still without power. The company says there are several hundred crews in the affected areas and they aim to have power back on by the end of Wednesday.

If your meter or weather head were damaged in the storm, Lakeland Electric says it will take longer to get power back to you. Once your home is repaired, you should call (863) 834-4248 to report it.