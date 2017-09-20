VIDEO: Firefighter offers water to thirsty, endangered deer found in Florida Keys

By Published: Updated:
Monroe County BOCC/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Broward County firefighter assisting with Irma recovery efforts in the storm-ravaged Florida Keys came across a traumatized, endangered deer in need of water.

“I don’t know who was more scared, myself or the deer,” Lt. Nicholas Johnson said.

John noticed the deer was thirsty, so he gave him a water bottle. He said the deer drank all four water bottles before running away.

Johnson later learned the Key deers’ water supply was completely wiped out after Hurricane Irma due to storm surge. Their natural drinking holes are now too salty for the deer to drink from, according to the USFWS.

The organization is now allowing Big Pine Key residents to place containers of fresh water out for the endangered animals, but say the containers should not be used as a way to lure deer close to people.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s