VIDEO: Firefighter offers water to thirsty, endangered deer found in Florida Keys

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Broward County firefighter assisting with Irma recovery efforts in the storm-ravaged Florida Keys came across a traumatized, endangered deer in need of water.

“I don’t know who was more scared, myself or the deer,” Lt. Nicholas Johnson said.

John noticed the deer was thirsty, so he gave him a water bottle. He said the deer drank all four water bottles before running away.

Johnson later learned the Key deers’ water supply was completely wiped out after Hurricane Irma due to storm surge. Their natural drinking holes are now too salty for the deer to drink from, according to the USFWS.

The organization is now allowing Big Pine Key residents to place containers of fresh water out for the endangered animals, but say the containers should not be used as a way to lure deer close to people.

