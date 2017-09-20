Trump mocks Emmy ceremony for low ratings

By Published:
President Donald Trump gives a toast during a luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is mocking Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony — where he himself was frequently mocked by host Stephen Colbert, presenters and prize-winners.

Trump tweets, “I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever.”

The president’s Tuesday night tweet is a little off: The show was on Sunday, not Monday, and the ratings didn’t quite hit bottom, though they were close. The Nielsen company estimated that 11.4 million people watched, slightly more than last year’s lowest ever audience of 11.3 million.

Trump adds, “Smartest people of them all are the ’DEPLORABLES.’” That’s a reference to a remark Hillary Clinton made during last year’s presidential campaign, when she said half of Trump supporters belong in a “basket of deplorables.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s