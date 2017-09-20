TECO lineman loses wedding ring during Hurricane Irma relief

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A TECO lineman and his wife are begging for the public’s help to find a wedding band he lost over the weekend while helping restore power after Hurricane Irma.

Miranda Berry posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon, asking everyone to keep an eye out and share the story to help them find the missing diamond wedding band.

According to the post, Miranda’s husband Shawn lost the ring while stopped at the Wawa near North 30th Street in Tampa on Sunday. He took the ring off and put it in his hat to apply sunscreen, then forgot about the ring and put his hat back on.

The post states that Shawn realized the ring was gone when he arrived at a job near Flounder Street and North 50th Street.

Miranda says they are offering a cash reward to whoever returns the ring. A report has been filed with the local police department.