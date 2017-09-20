Tampa Bay area museums free, deals for ‘Free Museum Day’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Museums across the country will have free admission or deals on Saturday as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live.

Art museums, science centers and other attractions around the Tampa Bay area will participate in “Free Museum Day”.

You can buy tickets right now to your favorite museums in the area closest to you. Tickets are available on Smithsonian Magazine’s webpage. Tickets are limited to one person plus a guest per email address.

Once you enter your name, email address and select any museum of your choice, your ticket will be emailed to you — it’s that simple! The ticket does not cover special attractions or parking at many locations.

Click here to find a participating museum in your area.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD