Tampa Bay area museums free, deals for ‘Free Museum Day’

By Published:
Math Alive offers plenty of fun activities for kids at the Glazer Children's Museum in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Museums across the country will have free admission or deals on Saturday as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live.

Art museums, science centers and other attractions around the Tampa Bay area will participate in “Free Museum Day”.

You can buy tickets right now to your favorite museums in the area closest to you. Tickets are available on Smithsonian Magazine’s webpage. Tickets are limited to one person plus a guest per email address.

Once you enter your name, email address and select any museum of your choice, your ticket will be emailed to you — it’s that simple! The ticket does not cover special attractions or parking at many locations.

Click here to find a participating museum in your area.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s