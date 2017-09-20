SWAT situation underway in Parrish after report of shots fired

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) – A SWAT situation is underway in Manatee County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a man is barricaded in his residence in the 3400 block of 162nd Avenue E. in Parrish.

The man has fired his weapon several times, but no injuries have been reported thus far and there doesn’t appear to be anyone in the residence, deputies said.

The surrounding area was evacuated and a SWAT team is currently on the scene.

This is a developing situation.