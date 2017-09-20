St. Petersburg police identify accused attacker, victim describes what happened

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police believe they know who is behind the brutal attack of an elderly woman just as Hurricane Irma approached our area.

In an exclusive interview, the victim tells us how it all went down.

Calls and tips to the police department allowed investigators to pinpoint the accused attacker. Turns out, she’s a woman with a long rap sheet.

Her name is Leslie Broadfoot. She also goes by Leslie Eves and Leslie Hanna.

Jail records show numerous arrests for drugs and theft dating back seven years.

As Hurricane Irma threatened to storm right through the Tampa Bay area, a woman, we’ll call her Karen, because she asked us not to identify her, rushed to Lowe’s to get potting soil. The store was out of sand.

“The man offered to help me load it into my car, ’cause I was having trouble getting it out of the basket. It was heavy,” said Karen.

She asked if she could repay them in some way. The man and Broadfoot followed Karen to a Marathon station so she could get them some gas. That’s where security cameras caught clean shots of Broadfoot inside.

“He offered to follow me home and help unload,” said Karen. She took him up on it.

“He got [to] the alley behind my house and he knocked me down and I don’t know if they knocked me out or not to be honest,” she said.

Another video caught them leaving. Karen said the pair quickly used her credit card to buy things at nearby Teresa’s grocery store.

“I’ve had to put a freeze on everything, because they have my social security card,” she said.

The attack left Karen with a goose egg on her head and several aching muscles.

“I did fight her back, but she’s about 30 years younger than me. So she won,” she said.

As police search for Leslie Broadfoot, Karen plans to be more careful.

“I’m not going to stop trusting. I’m not gonna do that. Then they win,” she said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES