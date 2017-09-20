St. Pete police search for suspect who violently attacked elderly woman

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have finally identified a woman who they say violently attacked a 69-year-old woman and stole her purse on September 9. Now they’re asking for the public’s help in tracking her down.

A woman believed to be 34-year-old Leslie Broadfoot approached the victim in a Lowe’s parking lot and asked if she would buy her gas in exchange for loading the victim’s car with hurricane supplies.

Police said Broadfoot and another suspect home to the 4100 block of 10th Avenue North, where the woman hit the victim repeatedly and stole her purse. Broadfoot’s car was caught on camera leaving the area.

Minutes after the attack, Broadfoot was allegedly spotted inside the Marathon gas station convenience store on 34th Street North.

If you’ve seen Broadfoot or know where she may be, please contact St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780. You can also text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411).

