Sarasota County K9 retires after nearly 8 years

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A K9 with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has retired after serving the community for nearly eight years.

K9 Hiro was born in Slovakia, and started training with Deputy Kevin Skau in Sarasota County back in October of 2009.

During his time with the sheriff’s office, Hiro was deployed 1,278 times to help during area searches, building searches and narcotics “sniffs.”

Throughout his career, he located 102 subjects, including criminal suspects and missing persons.

In November of 2016, K9 Hiro and Deputy Skau were recognized as sheriff’s office employees of the month. Hiro was also recognized during the National Police Canine Association Narcotic Detection Trials.

Hiro will now spend retired life with the Skau family.

