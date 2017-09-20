Polk deputies search for woman who stole dropped money

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A woman was caught on camera stealing $400 in cash from a shopper at a Winn Dixie checkout line. Now the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in trying to find her.

The incident occurred at the Winn Dixie located at 243 U.S. 27 in Dundee.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shopper accidentally dropped $400 while she was checking out at the register. Detectives said she didn’t notice the money fall out of her purse until after left the store. When she realized she lost the money, she returned to the store, but the $400 was nowhere to be found.

While reviewing the store’s surveillance video, detectives saw an unidentified Hispanic female suspect reach down and pick up the cash and stuff it into her purse. The suspect continued to check out at the register and left with two unknown Hispanic males. The suspects left the parking lot in a dark 4-door vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident or those involved is asked to call Detective Foster at 863-438-9540 or 863-298-6200.

To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226- TIPS or log on to http://www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. You can also go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app —anonymity is guaranteed.

