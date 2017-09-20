Polk County commissioners reject their own plan for streetlights on dangerous road

By Published:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County commissioners have rejected a plan they created to put streetlights on a dark and dangerous stretch of road in Lakeland.

Kalen Kirk, 17, lost his life crossing Clubhouse Road trying to get to his school bus stop. Other pedestrians have died while walking the dark corridor.

“There’s always going to be safety concerns,” Tony Kirk told WFLA. Kalen’s father has spent the past year fighting to make the road safer. “The time of day is changing now. It’s getting a little bit darker. The kids are still getting up at night, and it is still poorly lit.”

Polk County leaders came up with a plan to install 65 new lights. Two-thousand taxpayers living in the area would have footed the bill, each paying $17 per year for ten years, and then the amount would drop to a lower amount after that.

But after months of meetings and discussions, commissioners ultimately voted against the plan they created.

Commissioner Melony Bell told WFLA she supported the proposal, but a majority of residents she spoke with did not.

“That changed my mind,” Bell said after voting against the plan. “I have not heard from many people that wanted it. My emails have been mostly from people that don’t want it. Some of them wanted the lights, however, they didn’t want to pay for the lights and felt like there were other people using Clubhouse Road, so why should they have to pay for it. I got that, I understand that. I mean, I drive Clubhouse Road. Others said they already paid taxes and an impact fee, and did not feel they should pay anymore.”

Kirk said he believes commissioners tried their best to come up with a solution, but he is disappointed that residents were not surveyed to get a better consensus.

“The county commission made their decision not to enact the ordinance based off of a small percentage, which is not a true representation of everyone it would affect,” Kirk said.

The county is funding sidewalks and other intersection improvements along Clubhouse Road.

Bell said she planned to suggest putting lighting in the budget in the future.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s