Police: Lineman killed in fall from parking garage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the death of a Hardee County lineman who fell from a parking garage early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 5:25 a.m. at the garage on 321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Police said Scott Christopher Reid, 26, was getting ready to leave for work and was standing near his work truck when he fell from the 5th floor of the parking garage.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear.

A Fort Lauderdale Police Department said detectives are actively investigating his death and no further details are available at this time.

Scott is survived by his wife and two daughters.  Those close to him said he was an avid Gators fan, enjoyed fishing, riding 4 wheelers, joking around and having a good time.

A viewing will be held Saturday, September 23 at Ft. Green Baptist Church in Bowling Green from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.  The service will begin at 2 p.m. and the burial will follow.

