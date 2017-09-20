Pinellas sheriff’s office seeking public’s help finding attempted Seminole bank robber

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who tried to rob a BB&T Bank in Seminole.
According to detectives, the suspect entered the bank located at 7600 Seminole Boulevard at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect approached the bank teller, implied he had a gun and demanded cash.
Detectives say the suspect left the bank without any money.
He may have fled westbound in a dark colored four-door sedan.
The suspect is described as approximately 30 to 35-years-old, 5’9” and 180 pounds. He is described as having short, dark hair and was last seen wearing a plaid short-sleeve shirt, long khaki pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Upton of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at 727-582-6321. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-879-TIPS or go online.
