Pinellas, Polk County Schools announce plans to make up days lost to Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – Tampa Bay area schools are announcing their plans to make up school days lost to Hurricane Irma.

Pinellas County Schools will need to hold three make-up days during the 2017-2018 school year to make up for time lost during the storm.

The first make-up day for Pinellas is Monday, October 16.

The other two dates have not yet been determined.

Polk County Public Schools will use its six remaining early release days for the school year to make up time lost due to Hurricane Irma.

The scheduled early dismissal days that are now full school days are as followed:

  • Oct. 11, 2017
  • Nov. 15, 2017
  • Jan. 24, 2018
  • Feb. 7, 2018
  • March 14, 2018
  • May 16, 2018

The state already waived two days for all schools.

