Nationwide AMBER Alert issued for North Carolina infant, parents sought

By Published:
Haywood County Sheriff's Office

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WFLA) – A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old North Carolina girl who may be headed to Florida with her parents, according to deputies.

Cali Marie Cochran was reported missing from Haywood County on Wednesday. She has brown hair and weighs about 10 pounds.

Deputies believe she was abducted by her parents, Rex Douglas Cochran Jr., 39, and Heather Marie Cochran, 31. They may be driving a 2001 blue Ford Mustang or a gray 1999 GMC Suburban K1500.  They may be traveling to Valdosta or Ocala, according to reports.

Rex Cochran is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’07” tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Heather Marie Cochran is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5’04” tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has a tattoo on the right side of the neck and below her jaw that says “Faith.”

The Cochrans are wanted in North Dakota on felony child abuse charges. Deputies said they left Haywood County with Calie after an emergency custody order was issued.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Haywood County Sheriffs Office at (828) 452-6666, 828-452-6600 or 911.

