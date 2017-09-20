Man flown to hospital after being electrocuted in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was flown to a hospital after being electrocuted in Englewood Wednesday afternoon.

The Sarasota County Fire Department said a 53-year-old man was electrocuted at 3:30 p.m.

Deputies and power crews are on scene.

The man’s condition was not immediately released.

This is a developing situation. Refresh this page soon for more information.

