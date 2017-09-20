Man caught on camera breaking into evacuated St. Pete home before Hurricane Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into a home that had been evacuated during Hurricane Irma.

Investigators say the man broke into a home on 17th Avenue South around 6:45 a.m. on September 10 by breaking a window on the back door. Once the man was inside, he started rummaging through drawers.

Police believe the same suspect also broke into another home on the same property. They say he left the houses with several items, including vehicle titles.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information on him, you are asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.