Jacksonville hospital employees could face stiff consequences from Navy following viral social media post

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Widespread outrage online over a viral social media post could mean serious consequences for two employees of Naval Hospital Jacksonville.

On Monday, a Jacksonville woman posted photos to Facebook that appear to show the hospital workers making newborn babies dance. Another photo shows an employee giving the baby the finger with a caption that says, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

The woman shared the photos with News Channel 8, hoping someone would see what a girl she “went to high school with” posted on Snapchat.

The workers who were involved are no longer providing direct patient care.

A former military JAG and current law professor at Florida Coastal School of Law tells our NBC affiliate in the area that he assumes this qualifies as service disqualifying conduct. He says the supervisors and commanders will make the ultimate decision on punishment.

The hospital’s public affairs officer sent this statement to our NBC affiliate in Jacksonville:

We are aware of the inappropriate video and photos and can confirm they are hospital corpsmen, not nurses, but we are unable to confirm their names or tenure in light of the ongoing investigation. The individuals have been removed from patient care, meaning they will not be providing direct patient care. We are also contacting patients to address any questions or concerns they may have. This type of behavior is incompatible with the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment, as well as medical ethics. It also does not reflect the commitment Navy Medicine has to provide the best care our nation can offer to those who serve as well as their families. An investigation is underway. Once the investigation is complete, appropriate actions will be taken.