Headlines: Hurricane Maria strikes Puerto Rico; Lineman killed; Free museum admission

TODAY’S WEATHER
Just a few afternoon showers expected. See your full forecast here.
TODAY’S NEWS HEADLINES
- TRACK NOW: 140 mph Hurricane Maria brings destructive winds, flooding to Puerto Rico
- Withlacoochee River expected to crest today
- Police: Lineman killed in fall from parking garage
- Dunedin woman fatally struck by tractor-trailer on U.S. 19
- Man caught on camera breaking into evacuated St. Pete home before Hurricane Irma
- VIDEOS: Maria, one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit Puerto Rico, makes landfall
- Fiat Chrysler recalling 494,417 Ram trucks for safety issue
- Boxer Jake LaMotta, immortalized in ‘Raging Bull,’ dies at 95
DON’T MISS IT
- Tampa Bay area museums free, deals for ‘Free Museum Day’
- Amazon users get accidental baby gift emails due to glitch
- Gr8 Inspiration: ‘Dan the Blood Man’ works tirelessly to encourage others to give blood