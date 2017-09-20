Gr8 Inspirations: ‘Dan the Blood Man’ works tirelessly to encourage others to give blood

Dan Eberts is nicknamed “Dan the Blood Man.”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You will see him at high profile drives like the “8 On Your Side Hurricane Irma Telethon,”  encouraging people to give blood.

But, Dan Eberts has worked, tirelessly year round for the last three decades to encourage people to roll up their sleeve no matter what the occasion.

In fact, not long after signing on with OneBlood nearly three decades ago, Eberts got the nickname “Dan the Blood Man.”

“And it kind of stuck.  Giving blood is not an ‘Oooh,’ it’s an ‘Ahhh, you’re saving the lives of families’,” he said.

Eberts heads up community relationships at OneBlood and is always out and about.

“I really try to educate people to give blood not as a onetime thing but part of a way to self-actualize, that giving blood is a priceless gift and one that there is no substitute for. So, I go out and I speak to groups and donors and perspective donors, high school kids, corporations, I go out and speak to their employees to give and to make it part of their lifestyle,” said Eberts.

Dan The Blood Man even has a YouTube channel and will serenade you to give that gift of life.

His passion for saving lives makes Dan The Blood Man a Gr8 Inspiration.

