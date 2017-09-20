Fire crews rescue tiny kitten from engine of car

SPRING VALLEY, Calf. (WFLA/NBC) – Fire crews in California rescued a tiny kitten from the engine of a car.

The crews used air bags and took the car apart Monday morning.

Saturday morning, a man drove his Lexus and noticed it was meowing when he stepped out of the car.

The man had a feeling the cat snuck into the car when it was parked at his home in Morena Valley.

For three days, he tried to coax the kitten out. He finally went to a fire station for help on Monday.

Firefighters used airbags to lift the Lexus and disassembled parts of it.

They climbed under the car and dislodged a car, white and black feral kitten.

The kitten was greasy from its three-day car ride in the engine compartment, but was happy and healthy.

San Diego County Animal Services helped to save the kitten and gave it a clean bill of health.

The man’s next door neighbor adopted the kitten and named it “Lexus.”

