Extremely dangerous 155 mph Hurricane Maria bearing down on Puerto Rico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The eye of extremely dangerous Hurricane Maria is nearing Puerto Rico.

“Even though Maria technically weakened to a Category 4 hurricane, it is still a potentially catastrophic storm for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, said Storm Team Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

“As of 5 a.m., the storm was only 50 miles from San Juan, and hurricane force winds extend 60 miles from the eye.“

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Maria had maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and was about 50 miles southeast of San Juan Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory as they warned it would decimate the power company’s crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.

Hurricane Maria is expected to stay away from the east coast of the United States.

Here are a summary of watches and warnings in effect for Hurricane Maria

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Saba

St. Maarten

Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti

Dominican Republic west of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Cabo Engano

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES