Extremely dangerous 155 mph Hurricane Maria bearing down on Puerto Rico

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The eye of extremely dangerous Hurricane Maria is nearing Puerto Rico.

“Even though Maria technically weakened to a Category 4 hurricane, it is still a potentially catastrophic storm for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, said Storm Team Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

“As of 5 a.m., the storm was only 50 miles from San Juan, and hurricane force winds extend 60 miles from the eye.“

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Maria had maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and was about 50 miles southeast of San Juan Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory as they warned it would decimate the power company’s crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.

Hurricane Maria is expected to stay away from the east coast of the United States.

Here are a summary of watches and warnings in effect for Hurricane Maria

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • U.S. Virgin Islands
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques
  • Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata
  • Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Saba
  • St. Maarten
  • Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti
  • Dominican Republic west of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • St. Maarten
  • St. Martin and St. Barthelemy
  • Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Cabo Engano

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s