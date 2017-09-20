Dunedin woman fatally struck by tractor-trailer on U.S. 19

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 19 early Wednesday morning.
She was later identified as 35-year-old Jessica Peeples of Dunedin.
Clearwater officials said around 1 a.m., Peeples walked into the southbound lanes of traffic and the driver of the tractor-trailer, Covington Wall, 50, was unable to stop in time and hit her.
Southbound lanes were temporarily closed.
No further details are available at this time.
