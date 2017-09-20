Cops: Hillsborough teacher stole wallet from another teacher’s purse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hammond Elementary School teacher was jailed on grand theft and fraud charges after she stole a wallet from another teacher while they were both on recess duty.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Sylvia Clark and the victim were watching students from a table outside before the victim got up to assist a student and left her purse and lunchbox at the table. While her colleague was tending to the student, deputies said Clark stole her wallet with contents valued at over $340, thus depriving the victim of her property.

She was later caught on surveillance cameras using the victim’s credit card at a Publix located at 5151 Dale Mabry Highway. The victim later identified Clark as the person responsible.

She was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

No further details are available at this time.

