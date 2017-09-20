Bellsaint Performs

You may not be familiar with the name BELLSAINT now, but with a sound reminiscent of a modern-day Nancy Sinatra meets Sia and Adele, this siren is on the edge of becoming a household name.

​

Having released haunting singles and powerhouse debuts as BeLL, the new single “Landmines” will be BELLSAINT’s​ explosive debut.​

While she may just be dipping her foot in the water of making a career out of being an artist, BELLSAINT is no stranger to music. BELLSAINT (Caroline Brooks)​ began polishing her craft and earned her stripes writing for other artists, including Natalie Imbruglia and The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue. In time, she collaborated with renowned producer/songwriters Giorgio Moroder (Daft Punk), Paul Williams (David Bowie, Daft Punk) and David Hodges (Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood) and had songs placed in a Volkswagen Super Bowl commercial, as well as popular TV shows like The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, and most recently Famous in Love.

Hot on the heels of her haunting cover of REM’s “Losing My Religion” (under the artist name BeLL)- which reached #1 on Hype Machine and earned her plenty of industry and blog buzz – BELLSAINT took another massive step forward with the sizzling original “Bang Bang (Remember My Name).” The powerful song made its way into the trailer for ABC Family’s Famous In Love and is already building her rapidly growing fanbase.

​

Always conscious of giving back (proceeds from “Losing My Religion” were donated to the National Center for Victims of Crime), BELLSAINT spends her spare time volunteering as a coach at LA’s Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls and teaching songwriting to at-risk youth girls at Awaken Arts