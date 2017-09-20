AMBER Alert issued for 4 missing Manatee County children

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for four children out of Manatee County.

News Channel 8 reported on Saturday that according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the children’s mother, Jaima Gadeaun, went to her mother’s home and took her children, Jowella, Joseph, Jacqueline and Jocelyn.

The grandmother has temporary custody of the children and Gadeau is only to have supervised visits.

Joseph Gadeaun is 10-years-old, 4’10” and 120 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a dark-colored shirt with bears on it.

Jacqueline Gadeaun is 8-years-old, 4′ and 65 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green top and neon orange shorts.

Jocelyn Gadeaun is 6-years-old, 3’5″ and 40 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped top, black pants and a white sweater.

Jowella Gadeaun is 12-years-old, 5′ and 133 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt with gray and white sweatpants.

Their mother, Jaima Gadeaun is 40-years-old, 5’7″ and 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The children were last seen in the area of the 5100 block of 15th Street Court in Bradenton.

They may be traveling in a 2016 dark green Toyota Corolla, Florida tag BNZQ08.

Anyone with any information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or 911.

