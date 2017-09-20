Amazon users get accidental baby gift emails due to glitch

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Most of the time, it’s a great feeling to get an email letting you know your Amazon order is on the way. But recently, Amazon has been raising a lot of eyebrows by sending messages that baby gifts are on the way to people who aren’t even expecting.

An example of one of the emails sent out by Amazon says, “Someone great recently purchased a gift from your baby registry.”

Many people getting the messages, who are not expecting a baby, were nervous because they say the email looked like a phishing message. Amazon confirms it is a message from the company, and says it was sent out due to a “technical issue.”

The company has cleared everything up by sending an email to users apologizing for any “confusion” they may have caused.

