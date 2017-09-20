Accused neo-Nazi could make plea deal in Tampa Palms explosives case

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An accused neo-Nazi who authorities say had explosives in his Tampa Palms apartment will be in federal court Wednesday morning.

Brandon Russell, 21, is accused of storing bomb-making materials at his Tampa Palms apartment, where authorities also found white supremacist propaganda and a photo of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

The items were discovered after Russell’s roommate, former neo-Nazi Devon Arthurs, 18, allegedly gunned down their two roommates, Jeremy Himmelman and Andrew Oneschuk.

Russell is a member of the Florida National Guard, but the prosecution says he is also the leader of a neo-Nazi group, which had dangerous plans.

Russell will be in federal court Wednesday morning for a status hearing. News Channel 8 is closely monitoring if a plea deal will be announced.

Earlier this summer, Russell’s attorney said they were discussing a plea deal and didn’t think his case would go to trial.

Experts say attacks by violent extremists are becoming more common because of the internet.

“When you think about that and you think about the availability of information and inspiration from ideological leaders around the world who can come into your i-Phone, can come into your I-pad, they can spot you, recruit you, assess you and train you and you never have to leave the comfort of your own home,” said Scott Mann, a security expert.

