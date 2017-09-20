Accused neo-Nazi could make plea deal in Tampa Palms explosives case

By Published: Updated:
Brandon Russell

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An accused neo-Nazi who authorities say had explosives in his Tampa Palms apartment will be in federal court Wednesday morning.

Brandon Russell, 21, is accused of storing bomb-making materials at his Tampa Palms apartment, where authorities also found white supremacist propaganda and a photo of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

The items were discovered after Russell’s roommate, former neo-Nazi Devon Arthurs, 18, allegedly gunned down their two roommates, Jeremy Himmelman and Andrew Oneschuk.

Russell is a member of the Florida National Guard, but the prosecution says he is also the leader of a neo-Nazi group, which had dangerous plans.

Russell will be in federal court Wednesday morning for a status hearing. News Channel 8 is closely monitoring if a plea deal will be announced.

Earlier this summer, Russell’s attorney said they were discussing a plea deal and didn’t think his case would go to trial.

Experts say attacks by violent extremists are becoming more common because of the internet.

“When you think about that and you think about the availability of information and inspiration from ideological leaders around the world who can come into your i-Phone, can come into your I-pad, they can spot you, recruit you, assess you and train you and you never have to leave the comfort of your own home,” said Scott Mann, a security expert.

Follow Amanda Ciavarri on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s