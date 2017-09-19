You can still donate to our 8 On Your Side #FLORIDASTRONG partners

TAMPA (WFLA) – News Channel 8 spent the day working with local charities to raise money and gather supplies for Hurricane Irma victims.
Our #FLORIDASTRONG telethon was a huge success! Thank you so much for donating.
WFLA raised $117,000 for the Red Cross.
And Ashley Homestore is donating $1 million in hurricane relief. They made the announcement on News Channel 8 Friday afternoon.
“We’re blessed because we’re in a position to give. Ashley Homestore is donating $1 million in hurricane aide to support both the local community, and down south where we experienced so much severe damage,” said Gene Lunger.
And viewers donated supplies, too:
- 2,000 pounds of clothes
- 30 boxes of diapers
- Enough food for 17,000 meals
- More than 500 pounds of dog and cat food
Many people in our Tampa Bay community are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma.
Remember, we aren’t only Florida strong, we are #TampaStrong, #St.PeteStrong, #ClearwaterStrong, #SarasotaStrong, #LakelandStrong, #PolkStrong, #BradentonStrong, #PascoStrong, #CitrusStrong, #HernandoStrong, #HighlandsStrong.
Your donation can STILL do so much for those devastated by Irma.
