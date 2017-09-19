You can still donate to our 8 On Your Side #FLORIDASTRONG partners

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – News Channel 8 spent the day working with local charities to raise money and gather supplies for Hurricane Irma victims.

Our #FLORIDASTRONG telethon was a huge success! Thank you so much for donating.

WFLA raised $117,000 for the Red Cross.

And Ashley Homestore is donating $1 million in hurricane relief. They made the announcement on News Channel 8 Friday afternoon.

“We’re blessed because we’re in a position to give. Ashley Homestore is donating $1 million in hurricane aide to support both the local community, and down south where we experienced so much severe damage,” said Gene Lunger.

And viewers donated supplies, too:

  • 2,000 pounds of clothes
  • 30 boxes of diapers
  • Enough food for 17,000 meals
  • More than 500 pounds of dog and cat food

Many people in our Tampa Bay community are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma.

Remember, we aren’t only Florida strong, we are #TampaStrong, #St.PeteStrong, #ClearwaterStrong, #SarasotaStrong, #LakelandStrong, #PolkStrong, #BradentonStrong, #PascoStrong, #CitrusStrong, #HernandoStrong, #HighlandsStrong.

Your donation can STILL do so much for those devastated by Irma.

8 On Your Side #FLORIDASTRONG Telethon

IRMA STORIES – 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s