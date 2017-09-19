WATCH: Sinkhole partially swallows Orange County home

By Published:

APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — A home was partially swallowed by an apparent sinkhole that opened up Tuesday morning in central Florida.

The large hole opened up around 8:15 a.m. in Apopka.

Video from the scene shows the moment part of the home collapsed into the hole. A group of people can then be seen trying to salvage other items from the house.

Residents tell our NBC affiliate WESH that the hole started with just a small crack in the home’s back well Monday night. The homeowner then watched it overnight and saw a depression form in the ground near the crack by Tuesday morning. That depression continued caving until part of the home collapsed.

No one was injured.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s