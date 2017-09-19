Volusia man, 70, charged after machete fight in parking lot

.DELAND, Fla. (AP) – Police say a 70-year-old Volusia County man cut another man in the face with a machete during a fight in a bank parking lot.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the DeLand Police Department responded to a fight Monday morning and found George Dominguez with a large cut on his face and Arlen Hubbard waiting in his car.

Dominguez told police Hubbard had almost hit him with his car, leading to a verbal confrontation that escalated into a physical fight.

The arrest report says the two began pushing each other, and Hubbard got a machete and cut Dominguez.

Dominguez told police he didn’t want to press charges against Hubbard. He was taken to the hospital.

Hubbard faces aggravated battery charges. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

