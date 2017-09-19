VIDEO: Mermaids celebrate National Talk Like a Pirate Day

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Argh me mateys! The Merstar mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs are celebrating National Talk Like a Pirate Day.

As you can see in the video, a pirate is after the world famous mermaids, but have no fear these ladies are tough.

