VIDEO: Bobcat and baby spotted wandering in Tampa backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We all like to go outside and enjoy the beauty after a long day, and sometimes you can even see some fascinating critters.

Our viewers Annis Lawrence and Steven Earley captured the incredible video above just as the sun was setting on Sunday.

Annis told us her and her fiancé Steven were sitting outside on their screened patio in Tampa when they noticed something shuffling around in the woods behind their home.

The couple soon realized the commotion was coming from a bobcat and it even had a little friend with it.

At first, the couple was fascinated to watch the animals, but they did become a little worried because they have a tiny dog that goes out behind their house all the time.

But, the bobcat and the baby happily carried on and retreated further back into the woods.

The couple said they will be paying closer attention to where their dog explores.

