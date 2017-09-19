Tolls return Thursday morning in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tolls will be reinstated throughout Florida on Thursday morning.

Florida Governor Rick Scott suspended tolls statewide on September 5 as Florida prepared for Hurricane Irma and residents began to evacuate.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation announced tolls on roads, bridges and the majority of Florida’s turnpike system would be reinstated as of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

Tolls will remain suspended on Florida’s Turnpike near Monroe County to help residents with recovery efforts.