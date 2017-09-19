Tampa Bay area residents worry for family as Hurricane Maria takes aim at Puerto Rico

(WFLA) – Puerto Rico is just now recovering from a grazing hit by Hurricane Irma.

Some parts of the island were without power for a week and debris from the storm lines some streets.

Now, the U.S. territory is bracing for a more direct hit from Hurricane Maria.

That’s causing concern for Tampa Bay area residents with family there.

“I’m concerned about my mom, because my dad used to be the one that used to take care of everything and since he passed away, it’s only my mom and now my sister and her husband,” said Omy Kohler.

She wanted to bring her mother to Tampa, but her mother wouldn’t leave.

“We called my mom yesterday and we said, ‘let’s get you a ticket so you can come tomorrow,’ which is today and she said ‘no, I’m not leaving and now the airports are closed and there is nothing we can do about it.’ So, hope for the best,” said Kohler.

Her sister and brother-in-law prepared for Irma and now are doing the same for Maria.

“We are pretty prepared since last time we got ready for Irma. So, I think, you know, we leave it in God’s hands now and just try to be safe,” said Kohler’s sister Arleen Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says she lives in a cement block home and is not too concerned about the safety of the building, but she has discussed bringing two horses and the family’s dogs into the house if the storm gets too bad.

Her husband says that’s only a worst case plan, right now he’s more worried about having power after the storm because of what happened during Hurricane Irma.

“I think for three days we didn’t have power, this could be a different story,” said Shane Robbins.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES