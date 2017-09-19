Starbucks releases whiskey-flavored coffee

(WFLA/CNN) – It’s not an Irish coffee, but it might just be the next best thing.

Starbucks has debuted its new whiskey-flavored coffee.

It’s made my placing unroasted Indonesian coffee beans in empty barrels that once had aged whiskey inside. Officials with the company say this allows the beans to absorb the flavor.

There’s no alcohol in the coffee.

The coffee is available in select Starbucks reserve bars across the country.

