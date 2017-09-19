St. Petersburg native braces for Hurricane Maria to hit St. Thomas

ST. THOMAS (WFLA) – The U.S. Virgin Islands are once again taking a beating, this time from Hurricane Maria. However, many residents have yet to recover from Hurricane Irma.

One of those residents is Isla Bertrand. She knows she has to be ready to brace for a second, ever more powerful hurricane.

“For Maria, we put all of our shutters back up, we boarded up the houses that had lost windows and tarped up the roof,” she said.

Bertrand moved from St. Petersburg to St. Thomas to run her family’s business.

Sitting in the dark without power and Hurricane Maria on the way, she knows that part of living on an island involves being prepared.

“Just depends on if you’re ready for the storm or not,” said Bertrand.

Especially after witnessing firsthand the strength of Irma.

“We were outside and watching tornadoes rip up the island,” she recalled. “The neighbors’ roof came off and golf carts rolled down the hill, it was crazy!”

Once known as a tropical paradise, it will likely be years before St. Thomas and other islands recover from both Irma and Maria.

“All the trees, all the palm trees are all dead. No leaves on the trees and all the beautiful landscape around all the houses is pretty much destroyed,” Bertrand said as she described her surroundings.

In the photos she sent us, you can see solar panels tossed around like pieces of paper, holes in many roofs and almost impassable roads because of downed power lines.

Even though she knows Maria is on the move, Bertrand maintains a very positive attitude. She told News Channel 8, “We’ll just have to rebuild and make it the beautiful place it once was.”

It’s expected there will be an island-wide power outage and all communication could be blacked out for days. But, we’ll continue to touch base with Isla Bertrand as she deals with Hurricane Maria and its aftermath.

