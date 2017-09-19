Sarasota police desperate for information about missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota teen has been missing for 15 days and police have virtually no leads. In fact, after a missing child alert was sent on Monday, officers report that no tips or calls came in. The situation is getting desperate and the community is praying for a miracle.

The Newtown community is one of those places where everybody seems to know everybody, and yet nobody knows what happened to 14-year-old Jabez Spann.

“Everybody is really concerned, because this is really a tragedy. It really is,” said resident Jetson Grimes.

Spann, a student at the Triad Alternative Program, was last seen on Labor Day at a barbecue on 23rd Street.

When he left, family members assumed he was going to a friend’s house, but he has not been seen since.

Police have pinged his phone, scoured social media and embarked on numerous searches, turning up nothing.

“Unfortunately, our detective has not received any phone calls, any tips. We’re hoping that’s going to change throughout today and the days to come,” said Sarasota Police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.

“It is a little discouraging because we do believe that there are members of our community that might know where Jabez is and so if they do, we ask them to please come forward, let us know where he is, let us know where to find him. We want to know that he’s safe,” Judge added.

Locals all over the area are helping out in the search. Even former Sarasota mayor Fredd Atkins passed out flyers.

“I hope that the young man just chose to disappear and is gonna show up today and we’ll move on and try to figure out what is his greatest concerns and see how we can help him resolve them,” said Atkins.

Folks here say Spann was a good kid and they’re hoping for the best.

“The only concern I have about this situation because some of the kids that I seen him with wasn’t, you know, an environment that he needed to be in, and hopefully that’s not the fate of this little kid,” said Grimes.

Police believe he may still be in the area but they just don’t know.

“At this point, we don’t believe foul play is suspected, but we don’t know for sure, so we’re just trying to figure out exactly where Jabez is. It’s been 15 days and so we’re making that public plea to please come forward if you have any information so we can bring this young man home safe,” said Judge.

If you happen to know anything, please call Sarasota Police.

