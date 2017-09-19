Publix offering $10 gift card to blood donors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – OneBlood and Publix are teaming up with the hope of getting you to donate blood.

The OneBlood Big Red Bus will visit Publix locations around the Tampa Bay area during the next few weeks.

Those who donate blood will get a $10 Publix gift card.

When you donate, you’ll also get a free wellness checkup which includes temperature, pulse, iron count, blood pressure and cholesterol screening.

The blood drive begins Sunday, Sept. 24.

See participating Publix locations and make an appointment here.

