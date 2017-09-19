Polk students head back to school after Hurricane Irma

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Students are heading back to school in Polk County for the first time since Hurricane Irma.

The Polk County Public School District is warning students to look out for debris as they walk to school or to the bus stop.

The district tweeted pictures of teachers getting classrooms ready and cleaning up the schoolyard.

The school district wants to remind students and parents to double check the schedule for sports and other school activities to make sure there are no changes.

Polk County is one of 48 counties in the state where students will be getting free meals for the next month.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam announced Monday the U.S. Department of Agriculture accepted a request to allow all students in the 48 counties subject to a FEMA Major Disaster Declaration access to free school meals through the National School Lunch Program.

All students in the counties can access free school meals through the National School Lunch Program from Sept.18 – Oct. 20, 2017.

Click here to see a list of the impacted counties and learn more about the free meals.

