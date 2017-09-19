Polk County flower shop struggling with business after damage from Hurricane Irma

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma did more than just damage homes. Small businesses are struggling to recover from damage, loss of income and ruined merchandise.

A Polk County flower shop is faced with a damaged building and ruined flowers.

The storm sent a massive tree toppling into Flowers From The Heart by Michelle in Winter Haven.

“The tree crashed through the building breaking walls, ceiling, vases, it broke merchandise,” owner Michelle Yzaguirre told WFLA. “It was a huge mess. No electricity. We weren’t allowed to open, so we were closed for like nine days.”

That also meant nine days of not being able to fill orders, and nine days without income.

Yzaguirre said the worst part is the empty shelves.

“I lost about $3,000 worth of flowers,” she said.

Without electricity, all of her flowers were ruined.

“It was so heart-wrenching having to throw away all of those flowers that we work so hard to purchase,” Yzaguirre said, adding that she doesn’t have insurance to cover any of it. “Paying the bills and the employees first, you know, there just wasn’t any leftover money for insurance.”

All across the bay area, small businesses face similar challenges. According to FEMA, almost 40 percent of small businesses never reopen their doors after a disaster.

WFLA learned that FEMA does not offer grant assistance to businesses. The small business administration has low-interest, long-term disaster loans.

Yzaguirre said that isn’t an option.

“I don’t want to go into debt, or any more debt. I don’t want to do anything that would be detrimental in the future either,” she said, but she vowed to power through.