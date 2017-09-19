One of world’s oldest giant pandas celebrates birthday

CHINA (WFLA/NBC) – One of the world’s oldest giant pandas in the world celebrated her 35th birthday over  the weekend.

Xining, who was born in 1982, was treated to a feast of bamboo shoots and apples while people sang her “Happy Birthday.”

Xining is well over 100-years-old, if you consider one panda year equals three human years.

“Granny” the panda lives with one son, five granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.

Xining had 114 offspring by the end of 2016.

There are fewer than 2,000 giant panders living in the wild today. There are 400 living in captivity.

