One of world’s oldest giant pandas celebrates birthday

CHINA (WFLA/NBC) – One of the world’s oldest giant pandas in the world celebrated her 35th birthday over the weekend.
Xining, who was born in 1982, was treated to a feast of bamboo shoots and apples while people sang her “Happy Birthday.”
Xining is well over 100-years-old, if you consider one panda year equals three human years.
“Granny” the panda lives with one son, five granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.
Xining had 114 offspring by the end of 2016.
There are fewer than 2,000 giant panders living in the wild today. There are 400 living in captivity.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Tampa Bay area students begin heading back to school after Hurricane Irma
- A guide to FEMA aide for Hurricane Irma victims
- Target 8: Duke Energy billing shocks power customers
- Lady Gaga postpones European leg of world tour
- Florida man leaves toddler outside overnight during Hurricane Irma
- Florida survivors can now register for disaster assistance from FEMA
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.