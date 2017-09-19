One of world’s oldest giant pandas celebrates birthday

CHINA (WFLA/NBC) – One of the world’s oldest giant pandas in the world celebrated her 35th birthday over the weekend.

Xining, who was born in 1982, was treated to a feast of bamboo shoots and apples while people sang her “Happy Birthday.”

Xining is well over 100-years-old, if you consider one panda year equals three human years.

“Granny” the panda lives with one son, five granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.

Xining had 114 offspring by the end of 2016.

There are fewer than 2,000 giant panders living in the wild today. There are 400 living in captivity.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-