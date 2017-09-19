‘Movies in the Park’ returns to Water Works Park in October

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Movies in The Park,” a series of family-friendly movies returns to Water Works Park Saturdays in October.

Movies will be shown on a large, outdoor movie screen at 7 p.m.

What’s playing:

Oct. 7: Monster House

Oct. 14: Addams Family

Oct. 21: Hotel Transylvania 2

Oct. 28: Ghostbuster (2016)

Trick-or-Treating will be held on Tampa Riverwalk beginning at 4 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Admission to the movies is free and concessions will be available for purchase.

Low-back lawn chairs, blankets and well-behaved, leashed dogs are permitted.

Water Works Park is located at 1710 N. Highland Avenue.

