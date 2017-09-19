‘Movies in the Park’ returns to Water Works Park in October

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Movies in The Park,” a series of family-friendly movies returns to Water Works Park Saturdays in October.
Movies will be shown on a large, outdoor movie screen at 7 p.m.
What’s playing:
- Oct. 7: Monster House
- Oct. 14: Addams Family
- Oct. 21: Hotel Transylvania 2
- Oct. 28: Ghostbuster (2016)
Trick-or-Treating will be held on Tampa Riverwalk beginning at 4 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Admission to the movies is free and concessions will be available for purchase.
Low-back lawn chairs, blankets and well-behaved, leashed dogs are permitted.
Water Works Park is located at 1710 N. Highland Avenue.
