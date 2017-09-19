Monster Jam competitions set for January, February in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monster Jam’s big, loud trucks will return to Tampa early next year.

Popular trucks Grave Digger, Max D, Monster Mutt Dalmation and many more will compete at Raymond James stadium on January 13.

Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Soldier Fortune, Hot Wheels and other crowd favorites will compete at Raymond James Stadium on February 3.

Pit Parties are held before each show and cost extra. Fans can see the trucks up close, take photos, meet the drivers and get their autographs.

Tickets for the January and February performances are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Learn more about Monster Jam here.

