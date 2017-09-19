Man in custody after 3-hour standoff with Tampa police ends peacefully

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in custody after surrendering to Tampa police after a three-hour standoff on Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of a man threatening to harm himself and making threats at 3308 W Wyoming Avenue.

When police arrived, they found Ronald Ellis refusing to leave his home. He said police would have to kill him.

At one point during the standoff, another man was in the home, though it was unclear if he was in danger.

The TPD Tactical Response Team responded and communicated with Ellis.

The other man was able to leave the home.

Nearly three hours after the standoff began, Ellis requested a cigarette.

Police kept talking to him and gave him one.

Minutes later, Ellis walked out of the home and was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the standoff. Ellis was taken to a hospital for observation.

