TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Rick Scott is scheduled to appear in Tampa Tuesday morning to thank local law enforcement, first responders and emergency management officials following Hurricane Irma.

The governor arrived at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office around 11 a.m. to shake the hands of the men and women who served the community before, during and after Hurricane Irma to make sure families stayed safe.

Governor Scott is also expected to give an update on Hurricane Maria.