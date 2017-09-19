Lakeland woman treats Hurricane Irma linemen to gator dinner

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — One group responds to electrical emergencies. The other responds to gator emergencies. But for one evening, the two became one as they sat down to a true Florida feast.

All of it is, thanks to a local, licensed gator trapper wanting to show her gratitude.

Julie Harter decided to host a country-style dinner in Lakeland. After all, it’s been quite a while since workers like Ricky Trahan sat down to a home cooked meal.

This crew from Alexandria, Louisiana chowed down on grilled sausage, potato salad, biscuits and all the fried Florida gator they could eat.

“It’s real hospitality, that’s what it means to us,” said Trahan.

State certified trapper, Julie Harter, came up with the idea while watching them restore her power. “We’re just thankful that they’ve come down here helping our families and community pull it back together and get back to business,” she said.

Along with friends and fellow trappers, they served almost one hundred, hungry workers. Certainly not an easy task, especially when these Louisiana boys can be pretty picky when it comes to gator tail!

“Yeah, little bit more pepper, you know, don’t forget the pepper, we like the pepper,” joked Trahan.

And rounding out this memorable meal…homemade blueberry cobbler.

All of it much appreciated as these workers went to bed with a full tummy and ready to get back to restoring power when the sun rises over Polk County.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES