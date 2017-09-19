Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies on scene of ongoing SWAT situation in Riverview

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene of an ongoing SWAT situation in Riverview Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies are on scene at 12839 Kings Crossings Drive. The situation began at 10 a.m.

A neighbor called authorities stating that the man who lives at the townhouse was walking around with a gun.

The man is known to have a BB gun.

Deputies have been on scene attempting to make contact with the man, but he refuses to answer the door or the phone.

The man is inside the townhouse by himself. It is unknown if the gun is a BB gun.

Deputies are evaluating the scene and will decide if they are going to evacuate any townhouses in the area.

